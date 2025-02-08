Meghalaya HC halts tree felling in East Khasi Hills, orders strict compliance with preservation laws

In an environmental ruling, the Meghalaya High Court has directed the State government to temporarily suspend all tree-felling activities in and around the East Khasi Hills district. The order comes amid growing concerns over unchecked deforestation and alleged violations of tree preservation laws in the region.

The directive was issued during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that raised alarms over illegal and improper tree-felling practices. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh instructed the State government to disclose all pending applications for tree felling and ensure strict compliance with the Meghalaya Tree (Preservation) Act, 1976, and the Meghalaya Tree (Preservation) Rules, 1976 before permitting any further deforestation.

The State government has been given until February 28 to submit an affidavit detailing the status of all pending applications, the procedures followed, and the final decisions made. A copy of this affidavit must also be served to the Advocate-on-Record representing the petitioner.

Recognising the widespread impact of the issue, the court expanded the scope of the PIL to cover the entire East Khasi Hills district, emphasising that improper tree felling could lead to irreversible environmental damage. It also warned that any illegal or irregular tree removal would require compensatory action, with authorities mandated to plant replacement trees of a similar type to restore ecological balance.

The PIL alleges that despite legal safeguards, the State government has been felling trees without following due process. The Meghalaya Tree (Preservation) Act mandates that any tree-felling request must originate from the Divisional Forest Officer, followed by a formal inquiry. However, activists claim that complaints about trees obstructing roads or posing safety hazards have led to indiscriminate deforestation, including the destruction of century-old heritage trees.