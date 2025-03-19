HC orders comprehensive identification of wetlands, Ramsar sites amid conservation push

The Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to conduct a thorough identification of all water bodies, wetlands, and potential Ramsar sites within the state, and submit a comprehensive report within six weeks.

The order came from a division bench led by Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, following a Supreme Court directive aimed at ensuring the protection and preservation of wetlands across the country.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court’s directive traces back to a 2001 writ petition, which raised concerns about the status of Ramsar sites—wetlands of international importance designated under the Ramsar Convention.

Advertisement

In December 2024, after reviewing an affidavit submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Supreme Court instructed all High Courts, including the Meghalaya High Court, to treat the affidavit as a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL). This step was taken to guarantee the proper maintenance and protection of Ramsar sites nationwide.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the High Court took cognizance of a letter dated February 14, 2025, from the Member Secretary of the Meghalaya State Wetland Authority, which stated that no Ramsar sites had been officially notified in the state. Government Advocate NG Shylla, representing the state, acknowledged that a comprehensive inspection of all wetlands and waterbodies may not have been conducted earlier and sought additional time for a detailed survey.

The court accepted the request, directing the Meghalaya government, in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Wetland Authority and the Chief Conservator of Forests, to identify and document all wetlands and Ramsar sites. The Registrar General has been instructed to share relevant documents with state authorities, including the Advocate General, Deputy Solicitor General of India, and the Chief Conservator of Forests.

Any sites identified as Ramsar wetlands during the survey are to be promptly notified, ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court’s order. The High Court granted six weeks for completing the survey and instructed that a detailed report be submitted before the next hearing scheduled for April 29, 2025.

Furthermore, the bench directed the Registrar General to appoint a counsel to represent the court before the Supreme Court on March 25, 2025, when the writ petition related to Anand Arya v. Union of India is scheduled to be heard.

Meghalaya, known for its rich biodiversity and unique ecosystem, hosts numerous water bodies and wetlands that play a critical role in maintaining the ecological balance. However, the absence of officially notified Ramsar sites underscores the need for a more structured approach to conservation.

Environmental activists have often raised concerns over the degradation of wetlands in Meghalaya due to encroachments, mining activities, and lack of formal recognition. The identification of these sites is crucial to ensuring their preservation and sustainable management, particularly amid growing environmental challenges and changing land use patterns.