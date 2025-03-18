Meghalaya HC Pulls Up State Government Over Failure to Curb Illegal Coal Mining

The Meghalaya High Court has expressed its displeasure after reviewing a status report on illegal coal mining and transportation in the state.

Despite efforts by the state government, the court noted a lack of significant improvement on the ground.

The bench comprising Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh, noted that the report lacked critical details, particularly regarding the forfeiture of security deposits and the collection of demurrage charges.

The status report aimed to address the recommendations made by the Justice Katakey Committee in its 27th interim report, including expediting the auction of assessed coal, preventing undue extensions for successful bidders, and enforcing the collection of unpaid demurrage charges.

The Advocate General contended that forfeiting the part bid amount could violate bid conditions, leading to legal repercussions. The court advised the state to revisit its action plan and bid conditions to enable stricter enforcement measures.

One of the committee’s key recommendations was the deployment of drone surveillance to monitor coal mining activities.

The government has established drone control rooms in coal-bearing areas and formed dedicated monitoring teams headed by Deputy Superintendents of Police. However, the court remarked that the interpretation of UAV survey maps remained problematic, with the final report from M/s Garuda UAV Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd. still awaited.

The court also pointed out logistical challenges related to transporting seized coal to centralized depots, particularly in remote areas like East Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills. It called for practical solutions under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) to expedite the disposal process.

The High Court highlighted the lack of progress in closing abandoned coal mines, setting up integrated smart check gates, and creating alternative employment opportunities for those affected by the ban on illegal mining.

The Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation is responsible for mine reclamation, but the detailed project report is still pending. The court stressed the urgent need to set up integrated smart check gates after securing approval from the NGT Oversight Committee.

The court also recommended that future auction notices include clauses mandating the cancellation of bids and forfeiture of earnest money if bidders fail to make payments or lift coal within 120 days. Additionally, the state was instructed to draft a more effective Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for coal transportation.

The bench took note of the ongoing coal source audit and observed that industries such as coke plants and ferroalloy companies had been given additional time to submit compliance documentation. The court directed the state to ensure that cement industries disclose the source of fuel before the next hearing.

The bench warned that the slow pace of implementing the committee’s recommendations, especially regarding the disposal of re-assessed coal, would make curbing illegal mining difficult. It called for urgent compliance to avoid potential adverse judicial orders.

Illegal coal mining and transportation in Meghalaya have long been contentious issues, marked by environmental degradation and human rights concerns.

Despite repeated judicial interventions and the imposition of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on rat-hole mining in 2014, illegal activities have persisted, often under the guise of legal operations. Several reports have highlighted the collusion between local authorities and mining mafias, enabling the unregulated extraction and transport of coal.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of India allowed the transportation of already extracted coal following strict regulations. Yet, enforcement has remained lax, leading to widespread illegal mining.