Medicinal, aromatic farms to come up in Ladakh soon

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, on Wednesday entered into a memorandum of understanding with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), to set up a farm for medicinal and aromatic plants cultivation at Palam in Leh.

The path breaking MOU was signed by Executive Councillor for Agriculture, Stanzin Chosphel on behalf of LAHDC, Leh and Zabeer Ahmed, Director from CSIR-IIIM side in the presence of the Chairman/CEC, Advocate Tashi Gyalson.

Gyalson emphasized that besides implementing the objectives of societal mission programmes of CSIR, the job-oriented training and skill development to the local farmers and unemployed youths should also be taken up on priority by CSIR-IIIM, which would have great bearing on the income generation and employment.

Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR-IIIM, highlighted ongoing initiatives of CSIR-IIIM and the other labs. of CSIR under Agri-Nutri Biotech theme to support the region’s upliftment through scientific advancements in agriculture and cultivation of Medicinal, Aromatic and flowering crops.

Citing a couple of success stories like Purple revolution in J&K brought through lavender cultivation by IIIM and golden revolution for marigold cultivation in Himachal Pradesh by IHBT, another lab. of CSIR, Dr. Zabeer mentioned the vast potential and opportunities available in the Ladakh region to bring the barren land under cultivation directly impacting the farmers economy and regional prosperity.

Dr Ahmed also commended the efforts made in Ladakh to cultivate medicinal plants with the support of the local government.

He assured me that the organization would provide scientific and technological support to local farmers and entrepreneurs. This includes guidance on expanding crop varieties, processing, value addition, and marketing strategies to enhance economic self-sufficiency in the region.

Pertinently, CSIR-IIIM has initiated Research and Development activities to introduce economically more remunerative and industrially important Medicinal and Aromatic crops at Palam.