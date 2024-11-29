LAHDC chief concerned over curtailment of funds for Ladakh

Expressing concern over the curtailment of nearly Rs.1000 crore in the budget for Ladakh, the Chairman/CEC, Ladakah Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, Tashi Gyalson, emphasized that the Government of India should consider providing special relaxation to the region.

Gyalson, chaired a meeting to review the financial and physical status of development works being executed under the Special Development Package (SDP) and the State Sector.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Tsering Angchuk; Executive Councillor Stanzin Chosphel; Executive Councillor Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; Executive Councillor Ghulam Mehdi; Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve; ADC Leh, Ghulam Mohd; Chief Engineers of PWD and PDD; Joint Director of Planning; CPO Leh, and other departmental heads of departments (HoDs).

The CEC enquired from the gathering about the actual fund required in anticipation based physical achievements of works. He also directed officers to identify developmental works that cannot be completed within the current financial year under SDP and the State Sector.

He further urged HoDs to prioritize the work done liabilities and accordingly clear pending bills for ongoing projects.

The CEC reviewed department-wise expenditures for the financial year 2024-25 and instructed HoDs to expedite utilization of funds for the respective projects.

He suggested that the excess surrender of funds should be taken in January instead of October to get a clearer picture of funds required till March ending.

The CEC also informed the meeting that the Lt. Governor, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), had recently met the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi to raise the issue of budget cut for which he expressed optimism about receiving a positive response from the Union Minister.

Furthermore, the CEC outlined that billing for developmental works should be completed by ending December, with final expenditure figures to be finalized in January. He urged HoDs to ensure adequate manpower in their respective offices to facilitate timely paperwork and smooth functioning.