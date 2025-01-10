IMD network has significantly expanded under Modi’s leadership:Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expanded its infrastructure significantly and Jammu and Kashmir alone now boasts double the number of Automated Weather Stations (AWS) compared to a decade ago, alongside the installation of advanced X-band Radars in Jammu, Srinagar, Banihal and Leh. These developments have been pivotal in ensuring accurate weather predictions for critical events, including Amarnath Yatra and Vaishno Devi pilgrimages.

Addressing a landmark event “Stakeholders Workshop on Weather & Climate Services” on the eve of IMD’s 150th anniversary here, he announced the establishment of a Regional Meteorological Centre at Jammu. This significant move is set to bolster meteorological services in Jammu and Kashmir, further enhancing disaster preparedness and climate resilience in the region.

The minister elaborated on the historical importance of the Srinagar Meteorology Centre, recognized as a Centennial Centre by the World Meteorological Organization, and expressed confidence that the upcoming Regional Meteorological Centre in Jammu would replicate its success. “This new centre will cater to the unique geographical and climatic challenges of the Jammu region, contributing to IMD’s mission of delivering accurate and timely weather forecasts across the country,” he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded IMD’s unparalleled contributions to India’s scientific advancements and its transformation into a globally recognized leader in meteorological services. “From its humble beginnings in 1875, IMD has grown into a dynamic institution that provides critical weather data, empowering sectors like agriculture, disaster management, aviation, and defence. The credibility and accuracy of its forecasts have reached new heights, enabling citizens to make informed decisions,” he stated.

Reflecting on IMD’s evolution, he highlighted how technological advancements since 2014 have revolutionized India’s meteorological capabilities. “With the integration of cutting-edge space, land, and sea technologies, IMD now delivers forecasts with over 40% improved accuracy. This technological leap has proven invaluable in mitigating the impacts of cyclones, flash floods, avalanches, and other natural disasters,” he noted.

The Minister outlined the government’s ambitious Mission Mausam, a Rs.2,000 crore initiative launched as part of the Modi government’s third term Modi 3.0 in its first 100 days. Designed to span from 2024 to 2026, the mission aims to make India “weather-ready and climate-smart.” With enhanced forecasting tools and increased outreach, the mission focuses on equipping citizens and stakeholders with actionable climate insights.

“This mission underscores India’s growing leadership in climate action, setting benchmarks for other nations to follow. By 2047, we envision India as a global hub for meteorological services and disaster preparedness,” Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized.

He also announced upcoming Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Srinagar Meteorology Centre and institutions such as the University of Jammu, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), and Islamic University of Science and Technology, Avantipura. These collaborations will promote research and innovation in meteorological sciences, fostering a new generation of weather experts.

He remarked on IMD’s increasing relevance in the daily lives of citizens. From providing agricultural advisories to farmers to offering weather updates for aviation and defence personnel stationed in challenging terrains, IMD’s services have become indispensable. The department’s SMS and WhatsApp-based alerts now reach millions, ensuring real-time information dissemination.

The celebrations for IMD’s 150th anniversary will culminate in a grand event in Delhi on January 15 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. The event will not only honour the department’s rich legacy but also unveil its strategic roadmap for the future.