Mayawati wants Centre to act against Debroy for advocating new Constitution

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has strongly objected to the statement of Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council, advocating a new constitution in the country.

Mayawati, in a tweet on Friday, said it is a clear violation of his jurisdiction and the Central government must take cognizance and initiate action against him, so that no one dares to talk like this in future.

“The constitution of the country is a guarantee of humanism and egalitarianism for its 140 crore poor, backward and neglected people. But the selfish, narrow-minded, casteist elements do not like it and they talk about turning it into anti-people and pro- industrialists,” she added.