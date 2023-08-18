Mayawati wants Centre to act against Debroy for advocating new Constitution

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has strongly objected to the statement of Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council, advocating a new constitution in the country.
Mayawati, in a tweet on Friday, said it is a clear violation of his jurisdiction and the Central government must take cognizance and initiate action against him, so that no one dares to talk like this in future.
“The constitution of the country is a guarantee of humanism and egalitarianism for its 140 crore poor, backward and neglected people. But the selfish, narrow-minded, casteist elements do not like it and they talk about turning it into anti-people and pro- industrialists,” she added.
The chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy had already clarified that his views on a new Constitution in his column that was published on the 77th Independence Day were “personal”.
In his column, Debroy had written, “There’s a case for ‘we the people’ to embrace a new Constitution”.
He further said that whenever someone writes a column it reflects the author’s personal views and not the views of the organisation he is associated with.