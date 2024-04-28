Modi Govt did nothing to check graft, poverty and inflation: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said the Lok Sabha polls would prove difficult for the ruling BJP if free and fair elections were ensured and the electronic voting machines (EVM) were not tampered with.

Addressing an election rally at Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Mayawati accused the Narendra Modi Government of doing nothing to stop corruption, poverty, and rising prices in the country, while unemployment was extremely high.

“The BJP has politicised the investigation agencies and the government has failed to check poverty, unemployment, and price rise in the country,” the BSP leader said.

“Corruption has not gone down and the borders of the country are not completely safe till now,” she added.

Mayawati said that the BJP promised ‘achche din’ (good times) to the people, especially the poor, weaker section, middle class, and hard workers, made alluring promises and hollow guarantees to them.

“But even one-fourth of it has not been accomplished on the ground. Instead, they have put most of their time and strength to abundantly profit their loved ones – capitalists and the rich and given them relief and saved them,” she alleged.

“The BJP’s gimmicks and guarantees won’t work this time around as the people of the country have largely understood them,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted.

The present BJP government is pursuing a casteist, communal, and capitalist agenda with faulty policies, she alleged, adding, “They are applying every trick to come to power at the Centre.”

Mayawati also alleged that under the garb of religion, the Muslims were being persecuted. “The problems of the county can be solved by generating employment for everyone,” she said.

Polling at Morena Lok Sabha seat will be held in the third phase on 7 May.

Ramesh Chandra Garg is the BSP candidate for the seat while that of the BJP is Shivmangal Singh Tomar and the Congress candidate is Satyapal Singh Sikarwar.