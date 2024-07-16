Mayawati slams UP govt on teachers digital attendance system

BSP supremo Mayawati has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on the ongoing protest by teachers regarding digital attendance in government schools and said that instead of solving the basic problems of schools, the government is only diverting attention.

In a couple of tweets on social media X on Tuesday, Mayawati said that along with recruitment of an adequate number of teachers, budgetary provisions should be made to develop facilities so that children can get a good education.

She said,”Just paying lip service to divert attention is not fair? Digital attendance of teachers also seems to be a new step of the government which has been imposed hastily without proper preparation. More than this, it is important to recruit the right and appropriate number of teachers as well as develop basic facilities so that good quality education can be ensured”.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing protests over digital attendance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers to find a solution to the matter by communicating with teachers.

The government teachers had gone on agitating mode after the state government imposed digital attendance. The teachers unions were opposing it and educators in Agra, Pilibhit, Bareilly and other places were refusing to accept the government order.