Pro-farmer reforms transform Uttar Pradesh into agricultural powerhouse

The Uttar Pradesh government’s strategic interventions have economically empowered farmers and laid a strong foundation for sustainable and modern farming practices.

UP’s agricultural growth rate has witnessed a sharp upward trajectory under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s governance since 2017.

Officials here on Monday claimed that in 2016–17, the growth rate stood at 5.1 per cent, which soared to an impressive 13.7 per cent in 2023–24. During this period, foodgrain production also substantially rose—from 557 lakh metric tonnes in 2016–17 to 669 lakh metric tonnes in 2023–24. Likewise, foodgrain productivity improved from 27 quintals per hectare to 31 quintals per hectare.

Oilseed production surged 128 per cent, increasing from 12.40 lakh metric tonnes in 2016–17 to 28.31 lakh in 2023–24. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh claimed the top position nationally, producing 400 lakh tonnes of fruits and vegetables.

The UP government has strongly emphasised organic and natural farming to promote environmentally sustainable agriculture. Natural farming practices were encouraged across 85,710 hectares in 49 districts, while cow-based natural farming was implemented over 23,500 hectares in the Bundelkhand region.

In 2024–25 alone, the government distributed 66 lakh quintals of high-quality seeds and 95 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers. Moreover, 8.5 lakh soil health cards were issued, enabling farmers to enhance soil fertility and optimize crop yields.

Officials said the ‘UP AGREES’ project, launched in collaboration with the World Bank, is another landmark initiative benefiting farmers in 21 Purvanchal and 7 districts of Bundelkhand. It marks a significant step toward inclusive and resilient agricultural development in the state.

The state government has launched a series of impactful initiatives to strengthen farmers’ financial condition in Uttar Pradesh. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, over Rs 80,000 crore has been directly transferred to more than 2.86 crore farmers, providing crucial financial support.

Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, compensation worth Rs 47,535.09 crore was disbursed to 58.07 lakh farmers. In a major push for sustainable farming, over 76,189 solar pumps were distributed under the PM Kusum Yojana.

The Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, launched on September 14, 2019, has benefited more than 63,000 farmers by relieving cases of accidental injuries and fatalities. On the technological front, the state introduced drones in agriculture, offering a 40–50 per cent subsidy to Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and agricultural graduates. To provide farmers with better access to inputs and services, 6,608 agri-junctions have been established under the Trained Agricultural Entrepreneur Swavalamban Agri Junction Scheme, functioning as one-stop service centers.

The UP government implemented several reforms to modernise and bring transparency to the mandi system. By January 2025, digital transactions worth Rs 6,999 crore had been completed across 125 mandis.

As part of the e-Mandi initiative, 922 e-licenses were issued, and over 4.18 crore online slips were generated. Additionally, 27 mandis were modernized, and 85 rural haat markets were constructed. Facilities such as pre-arrival e-passes and digital payments were introduced, while farmers now receive real-time market prices and weather updates through the UP Mandi Bhav mobile app.

Integrated packhouses have been established in Amroha, Varanasi, and Sahjanwa, while the construction of a state-of-the-art Kisan Agrimall, with an investment of Rs 49 crore, is nearing completion in Lucknow. Moreover, a plan is underway to set up canteens and rest houses named after Mata Shabari in every mandi, where affordable meals will be made available to farmers.

The government has also introduced several farmer-centric schemes. Tractors have been distributed under the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Kisan Samridhi Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Krishak Uphaar Yojana. In honour of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, his birth anniversary is now celebrated as ‘Kisan Samman Diwas’, and a seed park worth Rs 251 crore is being developed in his name in Lucknow.

Notably, while only one scheme—UP DASP—was active before 2017–18, five new schemes are in operation today. Additionally, 60.48 lakh farmer ID cards were issued by December 2024, and 1,551 flood protection projects safeguarded 32.87 lakh hectares of land, benefitting crores of people.

To strengthen the rural economy, the Yogi government facilitated employment for 60,000 women through seedling production via women’s self-help groups. A staggering Rs 8.78 lakh crore in crop loans was disbursed over the past eight years. Under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Kalyankari Yojana, the Mandi Parishad extended financial assistance worth Rs 134.76 crore to 79,796 farmers.

Through these comprehensive and inclusive efforts, the Yogi government has uplifted farmers’ lives with the catalytic effect on prosperity and resilience across rural Uttar Pradesh.