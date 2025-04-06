UP CM Yogi leads Shri Ram Janmotsav celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple

‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navami; PM Modi witnesses divine moment
During the ceremony, a beam of sunlight illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol at 12 noon, creating a divine celestial tilak.
On the sacred occasion of Shri Ram Navami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath solemnly led the traditional celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple.
On the sacred occasion of Shri Ram Navami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath solemnly led the traditional celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple.
The temple premises were imbued with spiritual fervour as melodious bhajans dedicated to Lord Shri Ram filled the air. After performing the ritual of Kanya Pujan on the ninth day of Chaitra (Vasantik) Navratri, the Chief Minister offered his prayers at the Ram Darbar within the temple complex. With deep reverence, he worshipped the consecrated idols of Lord Ram and performed the aarti.
Advertisement
Subsequently, at the temple’s open-air theatre, as the clock struck noon, the Chief Minister participated in the ceremonial worship of Lord Ram’s divine child form, gracefully seated in a cradle.
Advertisement
Amidst the chanting of auspicious Vedic mantras, he performed the sacred rituals—applying tilak, offering a floral garland, lighting the aarti, and gently rocking the cradle, symbolising the birth of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.
On this spiritually significant occasion, CM Yogi offered heartfelt prayers for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all. The ceremony was also graced by Jagadguru Swami Santosh Das Ji Maharaj, affectionately known as Satua Baba of Kashi, along with a gathering of devoted followers.
Advertisement