Mayawati sees SP-BJP conspiracy in raking up temple issue

BSP chief Mayawati has jumped into the debate over Gyanvapi mosque survey after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a statement that the Gyanvapi mosque contained pictures of trishul and Hindu gods and goddesses yesterday.

The statement of the chief minister was countered by SP General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya, who called for the status quo of all religious places as on August 15, 1947.

He even went on to claim that Badrinath, Kedarnath and Jagannath Puri were built after demolishing Buddhist monasteries.

The Allahabad High Court is slated to give its verdict on the Gyanvapi survey on August 3.

On Tuesday, Mayawati tweeted, “After SP’s statement regarding demolition of Buddhist monasteries and construction of Badrinath temple, now the BJP’s statement raising controversy regarding the Gyanvapi case pending in the court. Is it the result of a well thought out political conspiracy of both these parties? This is serious and very worrying”.

She further said,” While the matter regarding the dispute of getting the survey done by ASI in Gyanvapi case is still pending in the High Court on the direction of the Supreme Court, then it is not only unnecessary but also unfair to comment on that dispute. It is necessary to respect and wait for the decision of the court.”