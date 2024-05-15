Free ration won’t end problems of the poor: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said Bundelkhand will be made a separate state if her party forms the government, adding that free ration is not going to help the poor or improve their condition.

Addressing an election rally at Atarra here, she said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing central agencies just the way the Congress did in their regime.

“The BJP government is run by capitalists. Muslims and Scheduled Caste people have not seen any development in Bundelkhand. Farmers have not received sufficient resources. The saffron party only makes promises and does nothing,” she alleged.

“Capitalism is dominant in BJP and it will not form the government this time because there is a huge difference between its words and action. If this time, there is no tampering in voting machines, the BJP government will not be formed at the Centre,” she said.

Targeting the ruling party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader said the BJP has only made the capitalists rich in the country.

“This party only runs with their money. Just a few days ago, the Supreme Court’s decision came to light through media that the BJP, Congress and other allied parties take donations from capitalists,” she said in an apparent reference to the electoral bonds issue.

Mayawati said the BSP is not fighting the ongoing general election with anyone but alone and with full strength. “…We have also distributed the party tickets among various sections of the society,” she said.

She further said the Congress and its allies had been ousted from power due to their wrong policies and actions.

The firebrand leader also hit out at non-filling of vacancies in the government sector, especially the ones meant for the backward classes.

“The SP government ended the reservation of posts in SC/ST jobs because it is against tribals and Dalits. Voters should never vote for a party like this,” she said.

Wooing Brahmin voters, Mayawati said the BJP-SP combine has exploited the community, adding that this exploitation will end as soon as the BSP government is formed.