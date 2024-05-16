Mayawati demands action in Swati Maliwal incident

The row over the alleged mistreatment of AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal has snowballed into a major controversy, with BSP supremo Mayawati also joining the bandwagon of leaders condemning the incident.

Mayawati’s reaction came after the joint press conference of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday.

When reporters asked Kejriwal about the Swati Maliwal incident , Delhi CM refused to reply while AAP leader Sanjay Singh could not give any convincing reply.

However, Akhilesh Yadav surprised everyone when he said that there are some more important issues than this. The comment of Akhilesh Yadav has been questioned on social media.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati said that double standards should not be adopted on women’s safety, respect and harassment.

She said that it is wrong that till now no action has been taken against the culprit in the case of indecency with Swati Maliwal. In such a situation, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and the Women’s Commission should also take cognizance of this incident.

The BSP chief wrote in a post on X, “In the matter of safety, respect and harassment of women, strict action should be taken against any other wrongdoing by any leader, be it by any party and they should not adopt double standards.

“They should learn from the BSP leadership. The country’s attention is on the serious case of indecency with the woman Rajya Sabha MP of AAP Party at the CM’s residence and it is unfair that no action has been taken against the culprit till now. In such a situation, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and the Women’s Commission also need to take proper cognizance of this incident,” she said.