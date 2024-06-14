Mayawati may hold a review meeting on BSP’s poll debacle on June 23

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati may hold a meeting with the party leaders here on June 23 next to review her party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources in the party, all party officials would be invited to attend the meeting. Akash Anand, who was removed from the post of national coordinator of the party, is also expected to attend the meeting.

On June 5, the day after the results came out the BSP chief took a detailed report on the reasons for the electoral setback from the party’s National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and discussed it with the coordinators of the areas where the performance was worse than before.

Instructions have already been given for action against party officials responsible for the defeat. However, the party chief is going to hold a meeting with the officials from the state and the country.

The party sources said at the meeting, Mayawati is expected to tell the officials about the strategy to revive the BSP in the prevalent situation. She may also ask for changes in the scope of work of officials and assign new responsibilities to them.

The sources say the BSP chief may hand over the responsibility of the post of National Coordinator to her nephew Akash Anand again in view of Chandrashekhar Azad of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), who was elected MP from Nagina, making forays into the party’s support base.

Efforts are also being made to scrap the FIR lodged against Akash for the controversial speech he gave in Sitapur during the elections. It may be noted here that after the FIR was filed, Mayawati not only banned his election rallies but also removed him from the post of national coordinator, calling him immature. Not only this, she had withdrawn her decision to make Akash her political successor.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against actor Kamal Khan alias KRK for his comment on BSP chief Mayawati in Deoband , Saharapur on Wednesday last.

Majid Ali, a resident of Phulas Akbarpur village of Deoband, who contested the Lok Sabha elections on BSP ticket from the Saharanpur district, is the younger brother of actor Kamal Khan (KRK). He faced a crushing defeat in the elections. On June 5, a day after the election results, KRK was accused of making objectionable remarks against the BSP supremo. Consequently, the party showed the door to Majid Ali.

Former Deoband assembly constituency president of the BSP Sushil Kumar filed a complaint against actor KRK with the Deoband Police. He also gave a written complaint to SSP Saharanpur in this matter that the sentiments of the Bahujan community have been hurt by the comments made by KRK on the Internet.