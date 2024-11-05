Mayawati, Maulanas welcome SC verdict on UP Madrasas

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, along with several Muslim clerics.

While welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision, Mayawati expressed hope that it would put an end to the controversies surrounding Madrasa education and the uncertainty faced by thousands of Madrasas.

She said that following the Supreme Court’s decision, there is now a possibility for Madrasas, especially in UP, to gain recognition and stability in their smooth functioning. The court said that the provisions of the Madrasa Act are in line with constitutional values and protect the educational rights of religious minorities.

The BSP President also hailed the decision of the Supreme Court’s 9-judge bench not to consider every private property as part of community property under Article 39(B) of the Constitution and to stop its acquisition. Until now, the government had the right to acquire all private properties for the common good.

All India Muslim Jamaat national President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi also expressed happiness over the Supreme Court’s decision.

He said that the existence of madrasas was in danger due to the Allahabad High Court’s decision, which declared the UP Madrasa Board Act unconstitutional. However, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a historic decision supporting the existence of madrasas and aiming to improve the quality of education. This has brought great joy to lakhs of students and thousands of teachers. The Muslim Jamaat welcomes this decision.

Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa national vice president Salman Hasan Khan has also welcomed the decision.

Thanking the Supreme Court, he said that the Chief Justice and all the judges of the bench understood the importance of education and its rights. He emphasised that the manner in which this decision was made would enhance the confidence of minorities in the law and place greater emphasis on their education.

Lucknow’s Aishbagh Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision that the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education Act 2004 is constitutional.

He also distributed sweets to celebrate the occasion.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act 2004, stating that it does not violate the principle of secularism.