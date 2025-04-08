SC verdict on Governor withholding bills upholds federal system and democratic rights of legislature: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Tamil Nadu Governor indefinitely withholding bills passed by the state Assembly upholds the federal system and the democratic rights of the legislature.

In a statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Supreme Court verdict upholds the federal structure and democratic rights of the legislative assemblies.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court verdict is a warning to the central government, which uses governors to restrain opposition-ruled states, he said. The verdict will strengthen non-BJP state governments to resist the move of governors to withhold bills indefinitely, he added.

Advertisement

Calling the apex court ruling a strong affirmation of legislative and democratic rights, Pinarayi Vijayan said the verdict is a warning against the tendency of governors usurping the powers of legislative assemblies. This is a victory for democracy, he added.

“The Supreme Court has reiterated that Governors must act on the advice of the Council of Ministers. By setting a timeline, the court has sent a clear message against the misuse of gubernatorial powers to stall the democratic process,” CM Vijayan said.

Pinarayi Vijayan, whose government had earlier clashed with then Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the withholding of key bills, said, “We have a similar situation in Kerala today, where consent for bills has been withheld for as long as 23 months. The state is waging a legal battle against it. This verdict underscores the significance of such issues raised by Kerala.”

“The Supreme Court has made it clear several times in the past that governors are bound to act on the advice of the cabinet. In Tuesday’s verdict, it fixed a deadline for ratifying the bills. This verdict is a warning against the tendency of governors usurping the powers of the legislative assemblies. This is a victory for democracy,” he said.