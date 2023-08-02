Mayawati compares Haryana situation with Manipur

In her reaction to the riots at Nuh and Gurugram, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati drew a parallel between the situations in Haryana and Manipur. She said like in Manipur, Haryana too has witnessed collapse of law and order.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BSP leader said in both instances the government has failed to contain violence and save the lives and properties of the people.

“Outbreak of communal riots in Haryana and its spread to Gurugram is quite unfortunate. The huge loss of property proves that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed like in Manipur. Since the intelligence system there is inactive, the Central government should intervene in the matter,” she said.

Mayawati concurred with the Haryana government’s claim that the riots were followed by an incident of stone-pelting at a VHP yatra (procession). She said, “This makes it clear that the Haryana government failed to provide security to the yatra. This raises questions on the policy, intention and style of the government’s functioning.”

She asked when the government there cannot provide security to a yatra or a procession, why then does it allow such an event to happen. This is the question every government should ask itself, she said.

“Going by what happened in Nuh, it seems that the Haryana government lacks the intent to stop the riots and the ongoing violence which is worrisome. Anyway, be it Manipur or the shameful incidents of other states, including Haryana, riots and violence should not be allowed to become a means of politics and narrow selfish ends by any state government.”

She averred that the protection of life, property and religion of the people is the Constitutional responsibility of the state government. In this context, she also patted her own back when she claimed the BSP made law and order better in the UP after ruling it four times.

The BSP chief has demanded that the Haryana government should make sincere efforts to ensure peace and security of the people.

Besides, the Central government should also come forward to help the state government so that the situation there does not deteriorate further. Red alert has been issued in Delhi, UP and other states, which is a welcome measure. Appeals were made to Haryana and its adjoining states for peace which should be appreciated, she added.