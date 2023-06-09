Massive Hike in Flight Fares from Vishakhapatnam to Hyderabad & Delhi as Demand Goes Up

In a shocking development, flight fares from Vishakhapatnam to popular destinations like Hyderabad and New Delhi have experienced an unprecedented three-fold increase in just a

matter of five days. This sudden surge in prices is expected to continue for the next couple of days as the demand for tickets on these routes shows no signs of slowing down.

The exorbitant prices can be attributed to the recent Coromandel train accident that occurred in Balasore. Following the incident, a significant number of trains operating on the affected route had to be canceled. While efforts are being made to restore the railway line, the skyrocketing fares persist due to the impending end of summer vacation for schools. Adding to the challenge, most trains are fully booked, leaving travelers with no other option but to rely on flights.

The situation has become so dire that direct flight tickets for the Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi routes are completely unavailable for the next two days, with the exception of the late-night last flight.

Passengers who have been closely monitoring the situation expressed their frustration over the past six days as airfares have soared to new heights. The unavailability of direct flight tickets to Hyderabad and New Delhi has become a major concern, with fares for non-stop flights experiencing a three-fold increase and tickets being sold out rapidly.

To make matters worse, all direct flights from Vizag to Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday, including connecting flights, have already been sold out. In a shocking price hike, one-stop flights operated by IndiGo Airlines with layovers at Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Bengaluru, originally priced between 4000-5000 INR, have surged to a staggering 15,920-21,947 INR for Friday. Similarly, fares for the same airline on Saturday range from 10,152 to 12,524 INR.

As travelers scramble to secure their flights, it is evident that the current situation demands immediate attention to address the unprecedented surge in fares and ensure affordable travel

options for the affected routes.