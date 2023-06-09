Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Massive Hike in Flight Fares from Vishakhapatnam to Hyderabad & Delhi as Demand Goes Up

Massive Hike in Flight Fares from Vishakhapatnam to Hyderabad & Delhi as Demand Goes Up

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 9, 2023 5:32 pm

A special relief flight of Air India airlifted 99 US citizens stuck, in Hyderabad on Apr 7, 2020. The flight, which took off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), carried the US citizens to Mumbai, from where they will be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in the US. In coordination with the US Consulate and the Telangana State government, a group of 98 adults and one infant US-bound passengers arrived at the airport from various parts of Hyderabad. All these passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitized main passenger terminal building, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations. Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight's handling to protect against the COVID-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.The airport, shut for regular commercial operations from March 22, has so far handled three evacuation flights. (Photo: IANS)

Advertisement

In a shocking development, flight fares from Vishakhapatnam to popular destinations like Hyderabad and New Delhi have experienced an unprecedented three-fold increase in just a
matter of five days. This sudden surge in prices is expected to continue for the next couple of days as the demand for tickets on these routes shows no signs of slowing down.
The exorbitant prices can be attributed to the recent Coromandel train accident that occurred in Balasore. Following the incident, a significant number of trains operating on the affected route had to be canceled. While efforts are being made to restore the railway line, the skyrocketing fares persist due to the impending end of summer vacation for schools. Adding to the challenge, most trains are fully booked, leaving travelers with no other option but to rely on flights.
The situation has become so dire that direct flight tickets for the Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi routes are completely unavailable for the next two days, with the exception of the late-night last flight.
Passengers who have been closely monitoring the situation expressed their frustration over the past six days as airfares have soared to new heights. The unavailability of direct flight tickets to Hyderabad and New Delhi has become a major concern, with fares for non-stop flights experiencing a three-fold increase and tickets being sold out rapidly.
To make matters worse, all direct flights from Vizag to Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday, including connecting flights, have already been sold out. In a shocking price hike, one-stop flights operated by IndiGo Airlines with layovers at Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Bengaluru, originally priced between 4000-5000 INR, have surged to a staggering 15,920-21,947 INR for Friday. Similarly, fares for the same airline on Saturday range from 10,152 to 12,524 INR.
As travelers scramble to secure their flights, it is evident that the current situation demands immediate attention to address the unprecedented surge in fares and ensure affordable travel
options for the affected routes.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Holiday Bonanza: Massive Drop in Airfares on GoFirst Dominated Routes, Confirms Scindia
Software & portal to facilitate cooperative societies’ activities from 26 June
Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr grant from Centre for Mandi Airport

Advertisement