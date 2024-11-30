Logo

# India

Massive fire near Varanasi railway station destroys over 200 two-wheelers

A massive fire broke out on Friday night at the Cantonment railway station vehicle parking, leading to the destruction of 203 two-wheelers. A joint team comprising the GRP, RPF, Railways, and Sigra Police has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Statesman News Service | Varanasi | November 30, 2024 4:50 pm

Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit caused the fire, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the site. Prayagraj GRP SP Abhishek Yadav inspected the location on Saturday morning, reviewing the damage, including burnt wires, and gathered information about the incident.

The GRP SP also convened a meeting with the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) and the Cantt Station Director. Senior officials from the Northern Railway Lucknow Division are expected to visit the site for further inspection.

Railway personnel were present in large numbers on Saturday to assess the damage to vehicles, which included both bikes and scooters. The Railway Union has raised concerns about compensation for the affected vehicle owners.

The fire also damaged the nearby Child Line office, destroying furniture, air conditioning units, and other equipment. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are working to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

