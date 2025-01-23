Married woman commits suicide at Mhow, MP

A married woman hung her four-year-old son and two-and-a-half-months old daughter and then committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope inside her house at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The woman and the son died while the daughter survived in a critical condition and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The incident occurred a couple of days ago in village Nanded under the Badgonda police station limits.

Police said that the woman, Dimple Girwal (28), committed suicide by hanging. Before that, she hung her son, Kavyansh and daughter Saumya by separate ropes. The son also died but the daughter’s rope got stuck in her sweater and somehow she survived.

The neighbours heard the daughter crying loudly at around 6 in the evening and they rushed to the house. Subsequently, they informed the police about the incident.

The woman’s husband, Rohit Girwal works as a construction contractor and he had gone on work at the time of the incident. The husband’s other family members were also not at home and the woman was alone with her two children when she took the extreme step.

The woman’s father alleged that his daughter was subjected to harassment by her husband and his family members, and that could be the reason behind the incident.

According to Badgonda police station Inspector Roop Singh Morey, a case has been registered and further investigations are on in the matter.