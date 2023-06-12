Many from BJP attended AAP rally against ordinance, claims Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that several people from BJP attended the AAP’s mega rally against the Centre’s ordinance at Ramlila Maidan here on June 11.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, without naming anyone, said, “Many BJP people also came in the rally at Ramlila Maidan yesterday against the ordinance. BJP people are also saying – Modi ji did not do the right thing by bringing this ordinance.”

At Sunday’s mega rally, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Centre over its ordinance to have control over administrative services in the National Capital. The Delhi chief minister termed the ordinance dictatorial and claimed that the Union government will bring similar ordinances in other states too which include Punjab and Rajasthan.

During the rally, he claimed to have the support of all Opposition parties, stating that he would pressure the Central government to withdraw the ordinance.

He also accused the entire BJP of hindering the development work in Delhi by introducing the ordinance.

The Delhi chief minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not letting him work and “demolishing Mohalla Clinics, stopping Yoga Classes, and withholding medicines at hospitals”.

He said he visited many states and met leaders of different political parties who have agreed to oppose the ordinance brought by the central government.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and party MP Sanjay Singh addressed the rally. Eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal had also addressed the rally and spoke about the legal and constitutional aspects of the ordinance. Sibal attended the rally at the invitation of Kejriwal.