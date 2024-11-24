‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme inspirational for society: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Mr. Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday listened to the 116th episode of Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at DAV Centenary Public School in Jind district.

Describing the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme as inspirational for society, the Chief Minister said that through this platform, the Prime Minister spreads awareness on various social issues and brings forward people who bring positive change in the society. Giving the example of campaigns like ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, he said this initiative inspires people towards protection of the environment.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister has done many works for the welfare of the poor in the last 10 years. Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, free treatment facilities have been provided to poor families so that they are able to get treatment for serious diseases. The BJP government has won the trust of the people by continuously working for the development of infrastructure like roads, railways and hospitals.

The Chief Minister said protection of the environment has become very important in the present times. The increasing temperature of the Earth and air pollution are serious problems, to deal with which it is necessary to plant more trees. Planting trees will reduce air pollution and improve the health of citizens, which will build a prosperous nation.

The Chief Minister said that the vision of the Prime Minister is that by 2047, India should become the country of dreams of those great revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for it. After this, the Chief Minister also planted a sapling in the school premises.

Several dignitaries including Cabinet Minister Mr. Shyam Singh Rana, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Dr. Krishan Lal Middha, BJP State President Mr. Mohan Lal Badoli and MLA Mr. Devender Attri were present on the occasion.