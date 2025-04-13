Prez, VP, PM pay homage to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh on its 106th anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh on the 106th anniversary of the tragic incident, asseting that the country will always remain indebted to them.

Paying her rich tributes to the martyrs in an X post on Sunday, the President wrote, “I pay my respectful tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for Mother India in Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice made the flow of our freedom struggle stronger. India will always remain indebted to them.”

She expressed the confidence that taking inspiration from those immortal martyrs, all the countrymen would continue to contribute to the progress of India.

The Vice-President, paying homage to the valiant souls martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919, said their unmatched sacrifice in the face of oppression remains etched in the annals of India’s freedom struggle. “Bharat shall forever remain indebted to their courage,” he wrote on X.

Paying homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, the Prime Minister Modi remarked that the coming generations would always remember their indomitable spirit. “We pay homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. The coming generations will always remember their indomitable spirit. It was indeed a dark chapter in our nation’s history. Their sacrifice became a major turning point in India’s freedom struggle,” Modi wrote on X.

Calling the Jallianwala Bagh a “dark chapter” of India’s freedom struggle that shook the entire country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in a post on X, “The anger that arose among the countrymen due to the cruelty of the British rule, which had reached the pinnacle of inhumanity, turned the freedom movement into a struggle of the people.”

“I pay my tribute to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. The country will always cherish the immortal martyrs in its memories,” Shah said.

Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda in a post on X wrote, “I pay my heartfelt tribute to all the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Mother India. This brutal massacre is a living symbol of the inhumanity, cruelty and barbarity of British rule.”

He said the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice at Jallianwala Bagh would remain in the memories of the countrymen.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid rich tributes to the martyrs.

“The grateful nation will never forget the patriotism, courage, dedication, renunciation and selfless sacrifice of these freedom fighters. Their martyrdom will remain an unforgettable contribution in the freedom struggle,’ Kharge wrote on X.

Gandhi in a post on X wrote, “I pay my humble tribute to the brave martyrs who were martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This massacre is a symbol of the cruelty of a dictatorial regime, which this country can never forget. The sacrifice of our brave martyrs will continue to inspire future generations to fight against injustice.”