Manipur violence: Fresh firing reported at Kangvai in Bishnupur

The situation in Manipur remains volatile as intermittent firing continued at the general area of Kangvai-Awang Lekhai area in Bishnupur district on Friday night.

According to the sources, Additional Border Security Forces (BSF) were inducted to bring the situation under control as columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles moved to the general area of Songdo. The sources further said that one police personnel was injured during a retaliatory firing incident.

An exchange of fire was also reported in the Laikot area of YKPI with the situation being monitored by the security forces.

A mob of nearly 200 people built up at Mahabali road and set two vehicles on fire near the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur.

According to sources, the mob also tried to snatch weapons from the police.

“The police had to resort to firing to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, although no casualties were reported in the incident,” the sources said.

No casualty has been reported.

The sources further said that another mob of nearly 200 people had gathered at Palace Compound in Imphal West but Army and Rapid Action Force personnel were able to disperse by 12.30 am today.

According to a statement by Manipur Police, the situation is tense in some parts with sporadic incidents of firing, but is normal in most districts in Manipur, an official statement from Manipur police said on Thursday.

“The situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mob during the last 24 hours. However, the situation is normal in most districts,” said the statement.

The statement added that the State Police and Central forces on Thursday conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas in both the hill and valley districts of the state.

The official statement further said that on July 6, a joint team of Manipur Police and the Central Security Forces (CSF) destroyed 24 bunkers in the districts of Manipur.