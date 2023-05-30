Manipur killings: 222 churches, 115 villages burnt, say ITLF

Ethnic killings in Manipur are rising by the day. Tribals are reeling under severe shortages of regular medicine, daily supplies, and other essentials. Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) claims that no one from the government has attended to their problems.

Speaking to The Statesman, Ginza Vualzong, of ITLF said, “The tribals are living under constant stress, scarcity, and lack of security. While there is non-stop violence going on in the region, the residents are facing a tough situation due to an acute shortage of regular supplies. The villages located within 100 kilometers of Imphal are witnessing the crisis.”

The visit of the Union Minister of Home Affairs to Manipur amid serious concerns over deteriorating law and order has raised hopes of different communities that have been at the receiving end following violence.

Further Ginza claimed that the Manipur state government along with the Manipur state forces have been carrying out ethnic cleansing continuously since 3rd May 2023 against the tribal people in different tribal villages wherein tribal villages were burnt down to ashes and many innocent tribals were murdered.

68 tribal people have been confirmed dead

The ITLF believes that the valley underground cadres disguised in Manipur police uniforms were the perpetrators leading the endless horrific crime against the tribals.

According to ITLF, 68 tribal people have been confirmed dead and 50 or more are still unaccounted for. The number of churches burnt is 222, and the number of Administration Buildings/Quarters is 73 (seventy-three). Also, the number of villages burnt is 115 (One hundred and fifteen) and the number of houses burnt is more than 4000 (Four Thousand Only). The number of tribal people injured is alarming. While the Support groups are in their designated camps, the poor tribal villagers defending their villages with just a handful of single barrels guns and a few licensed guns were collected from them by the Army leaving them helpless or leaving them to die at the hands of the State-led machinery.

Each one is dissatisfied, the local feedback ITLF claims. And with the ongoing ethnic killings and cleansing, the security forces at present have even started combing operations in tribal villages after allowing the loot of arms from 7 MR, 8 IRB, 3 IRB, Manipur Police Training College, and 9 MR.

Ginza further added that the injuries suffered by the village volunteer indicate the use of these sophisticated weapons which were looted. “We strongly condemn the Manipur State Government forces actions and we appeal to the Central Government and the Central forces to deploy more forces in our villages to protect our innocent tribal villagers whose lives are in danger. We also demand the immediate imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur and the sacking of the N. Biren Singh led Government”.