US puts Manipur, Meghalaya on ‘high risk’ list in latest travel advisory

The United States State Department has updated its travel advisory for India, placing particular emphasis on the northeastern states of Manipur and Meghalaya.

These regions are now under a “Do Not Travel” status, warning American citizens of heightened risks due to crime and terrorism .

The advisory categorizes India overall at Level 2, which encourages travelers to exercise increased caution.

However, specific regions within the country have been escalated to Level 4, indicating a strong recommendation against travel. Manipur and parts of central and eastern India are included in this highest risk category.

Meghalaya has been placed under a Level 3 advisory, urging travelers to reconsider their plans.

The advisory particularly warns of potential threats from ethnic insurgent groups in the northeastern states.

These groups have a history of committing violent acts, such as bombings in public transport and marketplaces, posing significant risks to safety, the advisory stated.

The advisory underscores that while there have been no recent reports of violence in several northeastern states, caution is still advised due to the unpredictable nature of insurgent activities.

US government employees are required to seek prior approval before traveling outside the capital cities in Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura, reflecting ongoing concerns about safety in rural and remote regions.

“Do not travel to: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest; within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict; portions of central and east India due to terrorism and Manipur due to violence and crime,” the advisory added.