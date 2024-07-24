ED arrests 2 Hizbul Mujahideen activists over charges of narco-terrorism in J-K

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two activists of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on the charges of their involvement in narco-terrorism.

The arrested narco-terror accused have been identified as Arshad Ahmed Allie and Fayaz Ahmed Dar.

The two have been arrested in connection with a case involving narco-terrorism, linked to funding of subversive activities of the terrorist group Hijbul Mujahideen, said a spokesman of ED.

They were produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Jammu and the Court has granted ED custody for 5 days.