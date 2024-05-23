Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police not to question Kejriwal’s parents today

The Delhi Police will not record the statement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s parents on Thursday in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case, according to sources.

The development comes after Kejriwal claimed that police had called his old and ailing parents and sought time for interrogation.

In her statement recorded before the magistrate, Maliwal said that Kejriwal’s wife and his parents were present at the Delhi CM’s house on the day she was assaulted by his aide Bibhav Kumar.

Police sources said that Maliwal came out after meeting them (Kejriwal’s parents). “That’s why we are asking time of two days to take their statement,” they said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said he was waiting for police with his parents and wife but they have not informed whether they will come or not.

“I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday the police called my parents and asked for time for interrogation. But they have not given any information yet whether they will come or not,” the Delhi CM posted on X.

After the Delhi CM’s claim that police will interrogate his ailing parents, his Aam Aadmi Party slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “stooped so low” as to persecute elderly parents of Kejriwal.

“Has our PM stooped so low as to persecute elderly and ill parents? I don’t think politics in the country has ever sunk this low,” Atishi said while addressing the media.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had claimed that the PM is taking revenge on Kejriwal and that people of Delhi will give an answer to this.