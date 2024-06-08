Delhi Police Special Cell nabs two members of Bhau gang with firearms

A team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two members of Himanshu alias Bhau gang, the police said on Saturday.

The two have been identified as Rohit and Rambir, both hailing from Jhajjar, Haryana.

Cops also recovered two semi automatic pistols from their possession along with three live bullets, and it is said that the weapons were to be provided to the other associates of the crime syndicate and were to be used in commission of crimes.

According to an official, it was found that gangster Himanshu alias Bhau is operating his gang from abroad and mobilizing his associates to arrange arms, ammunition and transportation for the foot soldiers working for his syndicate.

The cops got an input which said that on the instruction of Rambir, who is a key gang member of the Bhau syndicate, the other member Rohit managed the supply of arms and ammunition to the foot soldiers who were allegedly going to commit crimes on the behest of Bhau.

Working on the intel, it was on May 31, the Special Cell Northern Range team succeeded in apprehending Rohit, and a semi automatic pistol loaded with three bullets was found on him.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of law in this connection and a probe was initiated. During further investigation, Rambir was arrested with a semi-automatic handgun.

According to Delhi Police, in view of the increasing use of firearms in recent crimes reported in Delhi NCR, the Special Cell launched a special drive against activities of various gang members using illegal arms.

Concerted efforts put in by the special unit of the Delhi Police have yielded results in arresting several such active gang members of Delhi and NCR.

According to an official, dedicated teams were deployed to collect intelligence about members of Bhau gang, involved in the incidents of threat, extortion and murders.

In the ongoing efforts, it was the team of the Northern Range of Special Cell that identified members of the gang in the present matter.