Delhi Police busts illegal LPG cylinder refilling godown, two held

The Delhi Police have busted an illegal LPG Gas cylinder godown which was being run in the area of the Outer District falling under the Ranhola Police Station limits, and two persons have been arrested in this matter, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, a total of 1699 domestic and commercial gas cylinders were seized from the location, and it was also found that re-filling of both commercial and domestic cylinders used to take place at the premises with the help of seventeen pumps.

It was on Thursday that an information was received by the police regarding the illegal Gas Cylinder filling godown, being run in the Ranhola and Nihal Vihar area, and considering the gravity of the matter, teams were constituted that conducted several raids.

Notably, the illegal cylinder refilling godown posed a safety risk, as LPG is highly inflammable and the work being done could have caused some untoward incident.

After sincere efforts, teams succeeded in nabbing two suspects including Uday Singh from Shiv Ram Park, Nangloi and Ravi Khurana from Sultan Puri.

In the raids, a total of 1,699 gas cylinders were recovered along with 17 cylinder refilling pumps, 10 weighing scale machines and six commercial vehicles that were used for transportation of the cylinders.

Accordingly, cases were registered in the matter under relevant sections of the law, while both the accused were arrested in the cases and all recoveries were seized, a senior police official said.

On sustained interrogation, both accused disclosed that they purchased domestic cylinders from various Gas Agencies and then used to fill Commercial Cylinders using the domestic cylinders and further sold them in markets with high margins.

Further probe is underway in this regard, the police added.