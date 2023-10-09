Major blow to Naidu as HC rejects his bail petitions in three cases

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu suffered a major setback on Monday when the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petitions in three cases and the Anti Corruption Bureau Court rejected his bail petition in the Skill Development scam.

The Judge of the ACB court Hima Bindu rejected Naidu’s bail petition in the multi-crore Skill Development scam case and dismissed the CID’s petition seeking his custody for further interrogation.

Naidu is currently in Rajahmundry Central jail on a judicial remand since 11 September as his petition seeking the quashing of the FIR in the Skill Development scam case is being heard by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, a single bench judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice K Suresh Reddy, dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions of Naidu for the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam and the Fibrenet scam. The court turned down his plea in a case related to violence that took place at Angulla village in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh in August this year.

All the allegations of scam, including the skill development case, were currently being investigated by the state CID. The skill development scam was initially probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following a case of GST evasion by the private company during Naidu’s tenure and the Central agency wrote to the state government to inquire into the scam. The CID started inquiring into the case after the YSRCP came to power in the state.