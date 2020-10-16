In keeping with its traditions and ethos, the Indian Army has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistan military officer, Major Shabir Khan, who was killed 48 years ago in 1972 in a counter attack by the Sikh Regiment in the Naugam sector of north Kashmir.

The Pakistani officer was awarded Sitara-e-Jurrat which is the third highest military award of Pakistan.

The Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army tweeted that it has restored an old and damaged grave of a Pakistani officer in the Naugam sector of Kupwara district. The officer was killed close to the Line of Control (LoC). “A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is the #IndianArmy for the world”, the Army tweeted.

The Chinar Corps tweeted two photographs of the epitaph on grave which read, ”In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in counter attack by 9 Sikh”.

The Chinar Corps tweeted; “In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972.”

The grave of the Pakistani Major who was buried there with passage of time had started to whither. However, irrespective of the Pakistani Army continuing hostility towards India and also pushing in trained terrorists, the Indian Army has given due respect to the fallen soldier of Pakistan.