In Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two brothers on various occasions in the last one month in said police on Tuesday.

The two accused have been arrested, police further said.

One of the accused, Akash Sanjay Karemore (27), took the girl to Gangapur Takalghat village last month on the pretext of marriage and allegedly raped her there, officer said.

The brother of the accused Shubham Sanjay Karemore (21), also later on joined him. He also reached the village and allegedly raped the minor girl there, the official at MIDC Butibori police station said.

The minor girl was kept at their maternal uncle’s house in the village. They told the uncle that the girl was an orphan, he said.

According to the police, the girl’s parents are divorced and her mother, who works as a labourer, lives in Tembhri village.

The teen used to stay with a relative at Lakhni village in neighbouring Bhandara district where she was studying in a school.

The girl visited her mother at Tembhri village during the Diwali vacations, where she came in touch with Akash Karemore and both got into a relationship, the official said.

After the accused took her along with him on the pretext of marriage without informing anyone, the girl’s relatives launched a search and traced her to Gangapur Takalghat village last week, police officer said.

They later brought the girl to Tembhri village following which the minor lodged a police complaint against the two accused on Sunday, the official said.

The two men were subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections for rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.