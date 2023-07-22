Mumbai weather orange alert: Maharashtra to see heavy rainfall

Mumbai residents can expect continuous heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours, according to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Friday, the city was hit by heavy rains, leading to waterlogging in various areas and causing disruptions to traffic.

The situation is even more severe in the Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Central Maharashtra, and Gujarat, where extremely heavy rainfall is predicted for today. This weather is attributed to a low-pressure area hovering over south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh and the adjacent northwest and west central Bay of Bengal. As a result, coastal and south interior Karnataka will experience very heavy rainfall on Sunday, while coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to face the same on Tuesday.

In the coming five days, Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana can expect light-to-moderate, fairly widespread showers due to a cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and its vicinity. A similar weather pattern is anticipated over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat for the following two days, with a decrease in intensity afterward.

The weather forecast for today includes squally conditions with wind speeds of 40-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph along and off the coasts of Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, central Bay of Bengal, and south Sri Lanka. Additionally, there will be squally wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph along and off the coasts of Maharashtra, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast, southwest and central Arabian Sea.

Looking ahead to Monday, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. This system is expected to bring heavy-to-very heavy rainfall in Odisha on Tuesday and isolated heavy rainfall in sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Saturday to Monday.

Northeast India can anticipate light to moderate fairly widespread rain, with isolated heavy rainfall predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today and on Sunday. In Assam and Meghalaya, heavy rainfall is expected from Saturday to Tuesday, while Arunachal Pradesh may experience the same during Sunday-Tuesday.

Isolated places in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan could also experience heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi might see rainfall at isolated places as well.

In Maharashtra, the rainfall outlook remains concerning as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a ‘red alert’ for Palghar district, indicating the likelihood of ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall.’ Meanwhile, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts have been issued an ‘orange alert.’ As Saturday approaches, the state capital braces itself for heavy rains, prompting the civic chief to advise residents to stay indoors and venture outside only if absolutely necessary.