19 killed as motorway collapses in China

At least 19 people were killed when a motorway in China’s Guangdong province collapsed on Wednesday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

A total of 30 people were also taken to hospital for treatment after the road collapsed.

Pictures on social media showed a motorway running along a slope. One carriageway had partially collapsed and was torn away. Wrecked cars could also be seen, which had apparently tumbled down the slope from the carriageway.

The region has been experiencing heavy rainfall for days.

The collapsed section of the road was around 18 metres long and covered an area of around 184 square metres, CCTV reported.

Following the accident, around 500 members of the emergency services from the police, fire brigade and other authorities were involved in the rescue operation.

The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.