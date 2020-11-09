Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday dialled Home Minister of state Anil Deshmukh over the arrest of Republic TV journalist Arnab Goswami after he alleged of being “assaulted” in jail.

According to an official press release from the Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari conveyed to Deshmukh his concern over the security and health of Arnab Goswami.

“Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami,” the release said.

“The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him. The Governor had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to the State Home Minister,” it said.

Yesterday, Arnab Goswami was shifted to Taloja jail after four nights in judicial custody.

“My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat,” said Arnab Goswami from the van while speaking to a Republic TV reporter.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab’s arrest.

A police team swooped on the Republic TV’s chief and picked him up from his home even as his family protested while his colleagues started rushing to the spot for live coverage.

The channel strongly slammed the move for “parading the editor of a top Indian news channel like a criminal, pulled by the hair, threatened, not allowed to drink water” after 20-30 policemen barged there.