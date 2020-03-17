Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday decided against suspending suburban trains or buses in Mumbai, for the time being.

It’s a huge relief for the Mumbaikars who heavily rely on the local transport for commutation.

“We have reviewed the state-wide situation arising out of coronavirus. I did not take the decision to shut down public transport for now. But I again appeal to all people to avoid any unnecessary travel for the next few days,” Thackeray said.

However, the chief minister maintained that such a decision might be taken in the future after a review if the crowds don’t decrease in trains or buses to avoid spreading the COVID-19.

CM further maintained that there are efforts being carried out to ensure that work is carried out with a minimum number of staffers in government offices to avoid overcrowding. However, there is no move to shout down government work.

He also called upon the private sectors to implement ‘work from home’ wherever possible, and to take efforts to reduce the staffers to avoid overcrowding.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there will be no suspension of train or bus services since it would create big problems for many, especially the daily wage-earners who depend on suburban trains for their livelihood.