Madhya Pradesh supplementary budget passed

Amid ruckus by opposition Congress and discussions for four hours, the first supplementary budget of Madhya Pradesh BJP government worth Rs 22224 crore was passed in the State Assembly here on Wednesday evening.

During the discussions on the budget on the third day of the ongoing winter session, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar alleged that he was not given adequate time to speak. Following that, the Congress MLAs raised slogans.

However, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar allowed Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Dewda to continue his statements on the supplementary budget.

Following that, the supplementary budget was passed in the house. Later, the Speaker adjourned the ongoing five-day winter session of the State Assembly till 11 am on Thursday.