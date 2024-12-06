Madhya Pradesh: Student kills Principal

The Principal of a government school in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh was shot dead allegedly by a Class XII student of the school on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place near the toilet inside Dhamora Government Higher Secondary School located at Orchha Road in Chhatarpur.

Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain said that Principal, Surendra Kumar Saxena (55) was shot in the head and died on the spot.

The official added that the shooter is suspected to be a Class XII student of the same school.

The SP said teams of the police and forensic experts rushed to the spot and collected evidence. The police are also examining CCTV footage to nab the absconding accused.

The SP said the murderer escaped with an accomplice, also suspected to be a student, on the scooter of the deceased Principal.

Further investigations are on in the case.