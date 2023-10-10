Madhya Pradesh, not Gujarat, is a laboratory of BJP-RSS: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi alleged that it’s Madhya Pradesh, not Gujarat, is the original “laboratory” of the BJP-RSS, where money is stolen by treating the dead, and the BJP leaders urinate on the faces of tribals and Dalits.

Addressing a large gathering at Beohari in the tribal-dominated Shahdol district of MP this afternoon on the conclusion of the Congress ‘Jan Aakrosh’ yatra, the Congress leader promised that the Congress would get the caste census conducted if voted to power.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that in the BJP’s “laboratory” in MP, funds were embezzled in the name of treating the dead, and money was stolen from Lord Shiva through corruption in the name of construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor (at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain), women and minor girls were being raped daily and BJP leaders were publicly urinating on Dalits and tribals.

Quoting BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani from his book, Rahul Gandhi said Madhya Pradesh is the original ‘laboratory’ of the BJP and RSS.

Justifying the caste census, Rahul Gandhi said the process would determine the numbers of OBCs, Adivasis, Dalits, and SCs in the country, which would enable the government to grant them their rights in the correct proportion of their respective population.

Continuing his attack on the BJP Government, Mr. Gandhi said the Adivasis are the original owners of land but the Modi Government does not give them that right and calls them ‘vanvasis’ (forest dwellers). He assured that the Congress would grant land ownership rights to the Adivasis.

He accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in MP of carrying out corruption in all fields. He alleged that money was being stolen from children’s mid-day meals and their school uniforms. Anyone wanting to get a government job has to pay a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.

Referring to the Vyapam scam, Mr Gandhi claimed that the Shivraj Chouhan Government ruined the future of one crore youth. He pointed out that 40 lives have been lost in connection with the Vyapam scam.

He said 18,000 farmers committed suicide in MP in the past 18 years of the BJP rule.

The Congress leader promised to the gathering that if his party formed a government in MP, women would be given Rs 1,500 per month and domestic gas cylinders would cost Rs 500. He also assured that 100 units of electricity would be free.

This was Rahul Gandhi’s first rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct came into effect yesterday and his second in the state in the past 10 days. He had earlier addressed a rally at Shajapur.

Voting for the MP Assembly elections would be held on 17 November and results would be declared on 3 December.