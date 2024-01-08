Madhya Pradesh: Cong discusses preparations for Lok Sabha polls

Preparing for the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months from now, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday held meetings of Lok Sabha in-charge leaders, District Congress Presidents and heads of various party wings.

The meetings were held at the State Congress headquarters in Bhopal and attended by the AICC in-charge of MP, Jitendra Singh, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari and other leaders.

The leaders in the meetings held detailed discussions about the strategies for the general elections. The meetings discussed the planning about the upcoming polls and leaders contributed their ideas and views.

After the meeting, Congress media section head K K Mishra said the party has decided to conduct organizational meetings in all the assembly sections of the state from 18 to 24 January.

He said the meeting also discussed about steps to ensure the success of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ from 14 to 20 January, which would also pass through nine districts of MP covering a distance of 700 kilometres in seven days through Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Ratlam and Jhabua.

Speaking to some media persons after the meetings, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath asserted that there was no feeling of disappointment and the party leaders and workers were enthusiastic about the Lok Sabha polls.

He also said that the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) was also discussed during the meeting.

Currently, the Congress has only one seat of Chhindwara Lok Sabha in its bag out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. The ruling BJP has the remaining 28 seats.

Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, was the sole Congress candidate in MP who won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.