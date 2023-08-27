Madhya Pradesh: CM announces gas cylinder for Rs 450

With assembly polls three months away, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced several sops including domestic gas cylinders at Rs 450 from October onwards to women covered under Laadli Behna Scheme.

Celebrating the festival of Rakshabandhan with women at a grand Laadli Behna Sammelan at Jamboori Grounds in Bhopal in the afternoon, Mr Chouhan also transferred a sum of Rs 312.64 crore – Rs 250 each as a Rakhi gift – to all eligible women under Laadli Behna Scheme.

The CM announced that one gas cylinder would be provided at Rs 450 and permanent arrangements would be made so that women have no problem in getting the cylinder.

He said that Rs 1000 would be credited to each Laadli Behna’s account in September. He said that from October onwards Rs 250 would be increased and women would start getting Rs 1250 per month.

Mr Chouhan also declared that 50 per cent seats of school teachers would be filled by women. He also announced an increase in the quota for women in police recruitment and other departments from 30 to 35 per cent.

He said that there would be no recovery of power dues till September in case of inflated electricity bills. Mr Chouhan said his aim is to increase the income of sisters in the state to Rs 10,000 per month.

He informed that so far a sum of more than Rs 3628.85 crore has been distributed to women in the first three months of the Laadli Behna scheme.

He said till now more than 45.72 lakh daughters have become lakhpati from government scheme benefits.

The CM said that a Sum of more than Rs 544 crore has been given to more than 9.60 lakh daughters for encouraging their bright performance in studies.

The state assembly elections in MP would be held in November.