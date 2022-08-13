Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi reviews security in Kashmir ahead of I-Day

Amidst heightened terrorist attacks ahead of Independence Day, the Northern Army Commander, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, arrived in Srinagar on Saturday to visit forward posts on the Line of Control (LOC) and review the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

The Army Commander was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander; Lt General ADS Aujla visited various locations and formations in forward areas along the LOC. He was briefed on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ designs and the development works being undertaken by the Indian Army. He lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control. He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the Cease fire understanding.

To commemorate Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a 72 feet high monumental tricolour was hoisted by the people of Keran along the LoC, in the presence of Lt General Upendra Dwivedi and Lt Gen ADS Aujla. The defining moment was possible due to the persistent efforts of the Flag Foundation of India, passion of the local population and support of the Indian Army. The flag mast has been installed in the pristine surroundings of Keran village, on the banks of Kishan Ganga river along the LOC.

On the occasion, a cultural programme was also organised by the school children, which charged the atmosphere with a spirit of patriotism. The Rashtriya Salute by the Ceremonial Guards of Indian Army, BSF and J&K Police was a befitting display of the conjoined effort of security forces in Kashmir to reach out to the farthest village along the Line of Control. The Army Commander appreciated the efforts of all involved in installation of the National Flag.

The Army Commander felicitated five civilians at HQ 15 Corps for the efforts undertaken by them in promoting peace, happiness and empowerment initiatives through various endeavours. The persons include Mehraj Khurshid Malik from Kulgam and now settled in Srinagar, Arshid Rasool from Srinagar, Jameela Begum from Babagund, Poshpora, Kupwara, Sahil Muzaffar from Sopore and Mir Mehak Farooq from Kulgam. He also interacted with Sarpanch, Kunan Poshpora and volunteers of JSS, Kunan Poshpora.

Later, the Army Commander interacted with Police and civil functionaries. He appreciated the rapid steps that are being taken by all agencies for sustainable peace and development of Kashmir. He lauded the synergy between all elements of security Forces and Civil Administration staff.