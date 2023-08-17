Losses to Himachal Pradesh from monsoon fury estimated at Rs.10,000 crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the estimated losses due to monsoon fury have been estimated to be around Rs. 10,000 crore.

The scale of devastation across the entire state due to heavy rains and landslides is massive, he said.

Despite significant challenges, the Chief Minister affirmed his government’s commitment to provide compensation to affected individuals with the state’s available resources.

The Chief Minister underlined the government’s dedication to prioritize the needs of the common people.

He said that the affected individuals would receive enhanced compensation and financial support for reconstructing their houses.

Amendments would be made in the Relief Manual to help farmers whose crops were damaged due to the calamity, he added.

The chief minister on Thursday visited the rain and flood-affected areas of Matehdi, Baldwara, Maseran and Jukain of Sarkaghat assembly segment of Mandi district and interacted with the people who suffered losses besides assuring them of all possible support from the government.

The chief minister announced immediate financial assistance of rupees one lakh each to the affected families for refurbishing their partially damaged houses.

He also met 23 families from Gram Panchayat Gehra, who had suffered heavy losses during the recent rain wrath.

The Chief Minister also promised financial assistance of Rs One lakh each to these families, as a part of the government’s efforts to extend a helping hand to the affected families during the tough times they had experienced.

He directed the district administration to provide the best facilities to them at the relief camps they were sheltered in.

Sukhu stated that the Union Government’s first installment of interim relief was still pending.

He said that out of the relief amount of Rs. 315 crore, which was pending for the last few years with the union government due to some audit objections, a sum of Rs.189 crore has been released whereas under the SDRF, a total of Rs 360 crore is released to the state.

“The Central Government released the first installment of Rs 180 crore in June and the second installment of Rs 180 crore in advance, which was to be received in December. Thus the amount of Rs 360 crore, received so far, was our righteous share, which otherwise is given to all the states,” asserted Sukhu.

No separate financial assistance has been released so far, he added.