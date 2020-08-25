While Tamil Nadu’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases continue to hover around 6,000 with no end in sight in the near future, the state police is filling up state exchequer with crores of rupees ~ a stark irony of the pandemic situation!

The Tamil Police has collected Rs 21.26 crore as fine for violating lockdown regulations in the state as of Sunday. According to police 6.88 lakh vehicles have been seized so far since March 2020 after its owners were found violating the rules.

The rampant violation of Covid-19 guidelines by public is evident from these statistics, giving authorities sleepless nights. Like the main

contributor of new cases daily, Chennai also contributes to the violations and fine collected by law enforcing agency.

Tamil Nadu today registered 5,967 new cases, taking the total number of persons testing positive in the state so far to 3,85,352.

According to the daily health bulletin, capital city of Chennai registered 1,278 cases in the past 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the virus in the metropolis has reached 1,26,677.

A week ago the city seemed to be on a recovery path with daily case loads dipping below 1,000 marks, but relaxation of lockdown rules triggered another round of spike in the cases.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 306 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 226 infections

in the past 24 hours, and Thiruvallur reported 320 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 370 and 387 new cases, respectively. As many as 97 Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the state due to the pandemic to 6,614.

According to the bulletin 6,129 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamil Nadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has touched 3,25,456.