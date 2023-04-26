Lives stock deaths in Ladakh’s Bogdong due to starvation

A large number of sheep, goats and other cattle have died due to starvation in Ladakh’s Bogdang Nala near the Line of Control (LOC). Confirming the deaths, an official spokesman of the Ladakh Union territory (UT) said on Wednesday that the “animals died due to lack of fodder and grazing lands”.

In response to reports of the starvation deaths among livestock in Bogdang Nala, a field officer of the Department of Sheep and Animal Husbandry Leh confirmed the news after thoroughly investigated the matter.

Bogdand Nala is a village in the Leh district of Ladakh and is located in Nubra tehsil. It is located in the Shyok River valley after it narrows near Yagulung.

To mitigate the risk of such incidents recurring in future, the officer recommended exploring and taking up the prospects of developing fodder and promoting sustainable livestock-rearing practices in the area. This would not only prevent further deaths but also improve the livelihoods of the local farmers and ensure the welfare of their livestock.

The Department of Sheep and Animal Husbandry has assured that they will work with the local authorities to implement necessary measures to address the issue and prevent any future incidents of starvation deaths among livestock.

Further, Department of Sheep and Animal Husbandry today distributed one truck of wheat bran, one truck of alfa-alfa and 20 quintal of cattle feed in presence of BDC Turtuk, village Sarpanch, Goba and villagers to the breeders of Bogdang after the death report of sheep and goats due to starvation and scarcity of grass.