Live ammunition found on Air India flight during routine cleaning

An ammunition cartridge was discovered on an Air India flight during routine cleaning at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the police reported on Saturday.

According to a police official, on October 27, IGIA Police registered an FIR under the Arms Act after Air India staff found a live round of ammunition during routine cleaning on a flight.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, the official added.

An Air India spokesperson informed the media that the ammunition cartridge was found in the seat pocket of a flight arriving from Dubai to Delhi.

The flight landed on October 27, and all passengers disembarked safely, the spokesperson added.

Subsequently, the airline filed a complaint with the IGIA police, the spokesperson noted.

Last month, airline companies received several bomb-related threats, many of which turned out to be hoaxes.

Several air operators have reported such threats on their social media platforms, resulting in flight delays as thorough searches were conducted.

To date, most of these threats have proven to be false alarms.