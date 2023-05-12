Light Motor Vehicle licencee can drive transport vehicle: Himachal Pradesh High Court

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has held that a person holding a driving licence, entitled to drive Light Motor Vehicle, is also entitled to drive transport or non-transport LMV without the requirement of any endorsement to that effect.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, passed this order on an appeal filed by Oriental Insurance Company, assailing the order passed by the Commissioner (SDM), under Workmen Compensation Act, Sarkaghat, District Mandi, HP. The deceased Raj Paul was engaged as a driver by Chander Kumar on Pickup Jeep. The deceased met with an accident on March 12. The licence of deceased Raj Paul was valid for driving motorcycle, scooter as well as LMV non-transport only. The vehicle involved in the accident is a Goods Carrying Commercial Vehicle, but undoubtedly falls in the category of LMV, in terms of the Motor Vehicles Act. Certificate-cum-Policy Schedule of Insurance Policy, valid from February 6, 2003, to February 5, 2004, was issued by the appellant Insurance Company in favour of one Sunil Verma.

The counsel for the Insurance Company has submitted that deceased Raj Paul was employed by Chander Kumar, but not by Sunil Verma, who was the registered owner of the vehicle and in whose name Insurance Policy was issued. It was further contended that being the holder of a licence valid for LMV (NTPT), the deceased was not authorized to drive the vehicle in question which was a transport vehicle.

The counsel for the claimants submitted that deceased Raj Paul was employed by Chander Kumar, who was the actual owner of the vehicle at the relevant point of time and the relationship of employer and employee between him and deceased Raj Paul is an admitted fact. It was further submitted that in view of Section 157 of the MV Act, with the transfer of ownership of a motor vehicle, policy of insurance relating thereto, certificate of insurance and the policy described in the certificate shall be deemed to have been transferred in favour of the person to whom the motor vehicle is transferred with effect from the date of its transfer.

In the present case, the licence has been issued for driving LMV with the endorsement of non-transport. However, Court held that there is no provision in the MV Act to make an endorsement of ‘LMV non-transport. There is only one category i.e. LMV. The Court held that Workmen Compensation Commissioner has rightly held that the Insurance Company is liable to indemnify the claimants for compensation payable to them as determined by the Workmen Compensation Commissioner. The Court found the appeal devoid of merit and dismissed the same.