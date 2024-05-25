Let them do ‘mujra’ for their ‘vote bank’, I will stand with SC/ST/OBC quota: Modi in Bihar

Sharpening his attack on the Opposition for their ‘appeasement politics’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that if the INDIA bloc wants to perform ‘mujra’ for its ‘vote bank’, they are free to do so but he will continue to stand with the SC, ST and OBC reservation.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Patliputra, Modi said that he will not let the Opposition snatch away the rights of SC, ST and OBC communities as long as he is alive.

“I am giving the guarantee to Bihar, SC/ST/OBC communities, till Modi is alive, I will not let them snatch away their rights. For Modi, Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar’s sentiments are supreme… if the INDIA bloc wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so…if they want to perform mujra (dance), they are free to do… I will still stand with the SC/ST/OBC reservation staunchly,” the PM said.

Modi’s remarks come in the backdrop of his charge that the Congress-led Opposition’s INDIA bloc wants to give away the SC, ST and OBC reservation to Muslims.

The PM also alleged that the Congress changed the law on minority institutions, following which, “thousands of institutions were declared minority institutions. Earlier, SC/ST/OBC used to get full reservations during admission to these institutions.”

The PM said that the Congress and its Bihar ally RJD wants to bring religion-based reservation by ending the quota for SC, ST and the OBCs.

“Our Constitution says that there will be no reservation based on religion in India. Babasaheb Ambedkar used to say that there would be no reservation based on religion…But RJD-Congress want to give reservation to their vote bank based on religion by ending the quota of SC/ST/OBC,” he added.